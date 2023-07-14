Friday, July 14, 2023
LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in May 9 vandalism case
Agencies
July 14, 2023
LAHORE  -  A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday granted protective bail till July 25 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case of attacking sensitive installations and setting a metro station on fire in Rawalpindi.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the bail petition of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared be­fore the bench during the proceedings.

New Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking sensitive in­stallations, offices and stone pelting at the build­ings and setting a metro station on fire, during May-9 riots.

Agencies

