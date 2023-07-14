Maintenance of hygiene during Qurbani Eid is not only important but essential to ensure good health and clean surroundings that further add to the enjoyment of this holy occasion.

Here is a detailed guide that you can use to maintain and promote cleanliness measures to be observed during Eid ul Adha:

Proper sanitation: Bear in mind that proper sanitation is an umbrella term during Qurbani Eid. Keeping only the kitchen counters clean is not enough. From the moment you bring your choice animal home, it is wise to enlist someone who will take care of its bodily waste.

Items for the butcher: On Eid day, after the animals are slaughtered, make sure the skin is properly removed and the flesh is hygienically carved. Supply your butcher with ample bowls and pans to store the meat; placing them on the straw mat or newspaper is a big no-no. Plastic or rubber mats are quite useful. Make sure the knives and other utensils to be used are clean and hygienic.

Post-slaughter: When the meat has been sent in and everything else taken care of, keep a steady flow of water handy, preferably a hose pipe, with which all the blood and remaining waste can be cleaned right away. After washing, sprinkle antiseptic liquid or any other cleaning agent that has antiseptic properties to eliminate any residual elements on which deadly germs can grow and contamination can occur.

If you live in an apartment complex where parking lots are used for slaughtering and other activities, make sure everything has been thoroughly cleaned to protect yourself and others.

Ensure that none of the bits and pieces of raw flesh are sticking to the drains to prevent germs from breeding and spreading. Keep the lids of your waste basket properly shut.

MARRIUM KHAN,

Karachi.