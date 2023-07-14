Mayor Peshawar assures addressing problems of Latifabad

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, has expressed his concern over the state of Peshawar during the past nine years under the PTI government, describing it as a city in ruins. However, he has assured the public that the current Metropolitan Government is committed to restoring Peshawar’s status as the City of Flowers.

He emphasized that empty slogans will not deceive the people, and instead, practical measures will be taken to uplift the city. Speaking at the Khuli Kachehri at PK-79 Latifabad on Ring Road, Mayor Zubair Ali prioritized addressing the issues faced by the people of Latifabad and eradicating any sense of deprivation they might feel. He emphasized his engagement with the community to better understand their concerns.

During the event, former KP minister Amanullah Haqqani, Saddique Paracha, and several residents were present. Maulana Abdul Wali, Chairman Abdullah Jan, Mufti Sirajul Haq, and other local leaders briefed the Mayor on the problems faced by the area.

Mayor Zubair Ali assured the community that their problems would be directly addressed. He announced plans to commence the construction of pavements and repair the streets in the area, along with the installation of streetlights.