Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project to miss completion deadline of Dec 2025

ISLAMABAD-Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project of 800MW will miss its earlier completion deadline of December 2025 and now its first unit will be commissioned in December 2026, it was learnt reliably here.

The first unit of Mohmand dam will be commissioned on December 16, 2026, while the remaining three units will be commissioned in January, March, and April 2027, respectively, official source told The Nation. Mohmand Dam HPP comprises of four units having capacity of 200MW each with total plant capacity of 800MW. Multipurpose Mohmand Dam Project is being constructed by WAPDA across River Swat in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Main objectives of the project include water storage for agriculture, flood control, water supply to Peshawar for urban use and green, clean and economically affordable hydel power generation. Completion of the project is schedule for 2026-27. Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The project has an installed power capacity of 800MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. The project will yield annual benefits to the tune of Rs. 51.6 billion. Earlier it was planned that the project will be completed by December 2025.

Meanwhile, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani yesterday visited Mohmand Dam Project and had a detailed review of construction activities - concrete works on upper stilling basin of the spillway, excavation and support of inlet portal and concrete lining in the diversion tunnels in particular, said spokesman WAPDA here.

The chairman directed the project management to double their efforts for diversion of River Swat in upcoming low-flow season as planned. He also urged upon the contractors to take all precautionary measures for securing the critical construction sites, particularly the diversion tunnels in high-flow season to prevent any adverse impact of floods on the project. Activities on part of the contractors relating to availability and stock piling of rock-fill material for the main dam need to be expedited as well, the chairman further directed. He urged the project team to squeeze the timelines for completion of the project.

It is worth mentioning here that ECNEC on Tuesday had approved a project for evacuation of power from 800 MW Mohmand Dam HPP to the national grid (PC-I) at a rationalized cost of Rs. 14,319.18 million including FEC of Rs. 6,318.38 million. Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $ 20 million financing for the project. The share of FEC in the project has increased from Rs 5,960.73 million in original PC-I to Rs 6,318.38 million in the second revised PC-I, owing to depreciation of Pakistani rupee.

The main objective of the project is construction of 135km, 220 kV double circuit transmission lines for dispersal of power from under construction 800MW Mohmand HPP, located at Swat River at merged district of Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The power evacuation project will be completed in three years.