Monsoon diseases  

During the monsoon season in Pakistan, children are particularly susceptible to gastrointestinal infections due to factors such as contaminated water, inadequate sanitation, and the spread of waterborne diseases. These infections, including acute diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, and E. coli infections, pose a significant health risk.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has the highest rate of Typhoid among South Asian countries, and currently, there is a concerning surge in cases of multi-drug-resistant typhoid due to various issues, including inadequate healthcare facilities, a lack of clean water, poor sanitation, low vaccination coverage, and limited surveillance. The recent floods have further aggravated the situation. In light of this, doctors are emphasising the importance of nationwide vaccination campaigns and cautioning against the excessive use of antibiotics.

To mitigate the risk of gastrointestinal infections during the monsoon season, it is crucial to prioritise prevention and adhere to proper hygiene practises. This includes ensuring children have access to clean and safe drinking water, promoting good hand hygiene, paying attention to food hygiene, maintaining proper sanitation practises, avoiding stagnant water, ensuring up-to-date vaccinations, providing adequate nutrition, and promptly seeking medical attention if symptoms of gastrointestinal infection arise.

By implementing these preventive measures, we can reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal infections in children during the monsoon season and safeguard their overall health and well-being.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Islamabad.