Motorcyclist killed over resistance during robbery

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was killed over resistance during a robbery in the area of Sadr Sammundri police station. According to a police spokesperson, unidenti­fied bandits intercepted a mo­torcycle near Motorway Chowk and tried to deprive the rider of his valuable items.

However, when the motorcy­clist offered resistance, the out­laws got infuriated and opened fire. As a result, the motorcyclist Afzal received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas robbers managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investiga­tion, but no clue was found so far in this regard, he added.

3 KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Three persons were killed in different road accidents in Fais­alabad during the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Res­cue-1122 said here on Thursday that 40-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad of People’s Colony was crossing the road near Khurarianwala Chowk on Faisalabad Road when a speeding van hit and killed him. Also, 50-year-old Saif-ur-Rehm­an of Kot Addu was killed when his car collided with a trailer in its rear due to overspeeding near Sammundri Interchange on Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3). Meanwhile, 50-year-old Shehnaz Bibi of Saleemi Chowk, Mohallah Usman Ghani, was killed near Nagina Cinema GTS Chowk when a bus hit a motorcycle on which the lady was pillion rider. The police took all bodies into custo­dy and further investigation was under progress, he added.

FIVE DRUG-PEDDLERS NABBED

The district police arrested five drug-pushers including a woman and seized more than five-kilogramme hashish from them during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, Mansoorabad police arrested a drug-peddler Wasim Abbas of Chak No 266-RB from Kashmir Pull and recovered 200-gram hashish from him. A drug-traf­ficker Zaman of Shamsabad was arrested from Jhumra Road and 1.5-kg hashish was seized, Umair was held from 66 Feet Bazaar with 2.25-kg hashish, Akram was arrested from 71-GB with 1.25-kg hashish. A woman Shazia was taken into custody from 139 Mor, Gojra Road. The police recovered 1.5-kg hashish from her hideout. All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of sepa­rate cases against them.