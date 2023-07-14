MPs body drops proposal to empower Parliament

Law minister Tarar says much of the electoral reforms work is complete.

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary committee on electoral reform has dropped a pro­posal to give parliament the ultimate power to dissolve a political party in place of the Supreme Court.

After an in-camera meeting of the parliamentary panel, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar told me­dia that the meeting has already with­drawn a proposal to make parliament as the supreme authority in matters relating to dissolution of a party or the membership of a member of the party instead of the apex court.

He said that the committee has completed its 99 percent work on ‘much needed’ electoral reforms. He hoped that an agreed-upon draft would be ready by next week.

The in-camera meeting of the par­liamentary committee was held un­der the chair of Minister for Eco­nomic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Law Minister Azam Tarar, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Kamran Murtaza, former speaker National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza, MNA Afzal Dhan­dla, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, and secretary of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) attended the meeting.

PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar attend­ed the session through video confer­encing.

Law Minister Tarar said that all parties agreed on the proposed amendments. He said that PTI had objected to a few points, which could be resolved soon.

He said that controversial issues, which need further discussion, will be examined next Monday. He hoped that all parties would develop a con­sensus on the draft of the bill meant to ensure transparency in the elec­toral process. “We have reached a consensus on Thursday’s meeting on the things that were not agreed upon earlier.”

The law minister said that PTI Sen­ator Zafar has said that he would give his suggestions to the commit­tee on the some pending issues.

He, however, made it clear that the pending issues were not of political nature as they were more of legal and technical nature.

According to details, the pending issues include examining pros and cons of postal ballots.

Tarar said that the committee would also see if the code of con­duct for polls should be framed or not. “The code of conduct had been framed by the Supreme Court which does not have the jurisdiction,” he remarked.

It is likely that the committee will table the proposed electoral reforms before the parliament and get them passed from it before the expiry of term of the National Assembly that is due in the middle of August.