NDMA, Save the Children signed MoU to strengthen disaster risk reduction

National Disaster Management Authority and Save the Children, International organization have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for emergency preparedness, response, rehabilitation and recovery initiatives in the country.

The MoU was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

Under the MoU, NDMA and Save Children International will work on capacity-building programs, awareness campaigns and minimizing the impact of disasters on children.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik emphasized the significance of local community engagement to enable disaster resilience.