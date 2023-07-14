Friday, July 14, 2023
Negative news on electronic media irks NA body

July 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on In­formation and Broadcasting on Thursday took excep­tion to massive broadcast of negative news on the private news channels and issued directives to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to en­sure projection of positive developments in the coun­try as well. The committee members, in the meeting chaired by Javaria Zafar Aheer, opined that sensa­tionalism of crime related incidents and tragic events was projecting a negative image of Pakistan abroad. Naz Baloch said private me­dia channels hardly aired positive news nowadays.

