Negative news on electronic media irks NA body

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Thursday took exception to massive broadcast of negative news on the private news channels and issued directives to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure projection of positive developments in the country as well. The committee members, in the meeting chaired by Javaria Zafar Aheer, opined that sensationalism of crime related incidents and tragic events was projecting a negative image of Pakistan abroad. Naz Baloch said private media channels hardly aired positive news nowadays.