One dead, four wounded in overnight strike on Ukraine’s Kyiv

KYIV-Air strikes on Kyiv killed one person and wounded at least four others, authorities said on Thursday, with explosions heard across the Ukrainian capital in the third night of attacks.

Emergency services were responding to calls in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts following “explosions in the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“In Podilsky district, during the firefighting in an apartment building, a body of one dead person was discovered,” Klitschko posted on Telegram. Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district “as a result of falling debris,” Sergiy Popko the head of Kyiv’s military administration wrote on Telegram. Klitschko said two people had been “hospitalised” in Darnytsky district after falling debris damaged a residential building. It was unclear if they were the same two people.