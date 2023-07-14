Online loan apps: FIA arrests nine ‘blackmailers’ from Rawalpindi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle on Friday arrested nine staff members of online loan apps involved in blackmailing people.

The FIA has swung into action after a Rawalpindi man committed suicide after being blackmailed by the staff of an online loan app.

According to a spokesman, the FIA Cybercrime Circle has arrested 9 suspects of online loan apps involved in blackmail during various raids in Rawalpindi۔

The spokesman said raids were carried out in Rawalpindi’s Syedpur Road. During the action various offices of the online loan app were the plaza were sealed۔

The FIA spokesperson further said the arrested were tasked to call citizens, their friends and family members to blackmail them for the return of the loan.

The suspects use to get access to the customers’ data through online loan apps. Documents, computers, laptops and other stuff have been recovered during the raids.

The FIA Cybercrime Circle further stated that the arrested suspects are being investigated while raids are being carried out to arrest their accomplices.

It should be noted that in Rawalpindi, a man named Mahmood Masood committed suicide recently, days after taking a loan of Rs13,000 from an online company.