Orakzai THQ hospital stops operations due to funds shortage

Orakzai - The Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ghiljo, Upper Orkazai district has suspended its services due to lack of funds.

The hospital, previously managed by the Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), a non-governmental organization (NGO), had been granted the health centre for three years. However, the situation deteriorated after the agreement with the organization expired on June 26th of last month.

The hospital is in dire need of financial support, but the health authorities failed to provide the necessary funds, following the termination of the arrangement with the NGO. As a result, the hospital’s outpatient department, dental block, and laboratory have been closed. Currently, the facility is only able to offer emergency assistance to patients.

Consequently, individuals are left with no choice but to seek medical care at distant healthcare facilities. The local community strongly urges the government to promptly allocate funds to the hospital to alleviate the suffering of the population who are in desperate need of healthcare services in their area.