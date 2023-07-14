Pakistan receives first tranche of $1.2b from IMF

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received the first tranche of $1.2 billion from Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF) under the nine-month standby-arrangement (SBA) programme, mak­ing overall inflows $4.2 billion that the country received in last three days from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and IMF.

In a televised mes­sage on Thursday, Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received the first tranche of $1.2 billion under SBA from the IMF. The IMF’s Execu­tive Board the other day had approved $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan and imme­diate disbursement will be SDR894 million (or about $1.2 billion). He further said that inflows from the IMF would further improve the country’s foreign exchange re­serves. The reserves of the SBP have increased by $4.2 billion this week. He said it is expected that our for­eign exchange reserves will be be­tween thirteen and fourteen billion dollars. Ishaq Dar informed that Pakistan would receive remaining $1.8 billion from the IMF after two reviews in November and Febru­ary. He said that SBP was limited to nine months so that the next elect­ed government could take its own decisions. The Finance Minister ex­pressed his gratitude to Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif for the sup­port extended by him in reaching the SBA with the IMF. He was also appreciative of his economic team for supporting him during this dif­ficult process. He said Pakistan has been put on the positive journey, stressing collective efforts to fur­ther consolidate these gains and take the country towards a positive growth trajectory.In the last three days, Pakistan received $4.2 bil­lion from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and IMF. On Tues­day, Pakistan received much need­ed $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and one billion dollars from the UAE on Wednesday and $1.2 billion from the IMF on Thursday.