Pakistan receives first tranche of $1.2b from IMF

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received the first tranche of $1.2 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the nine-month standby-arrangement (SBA) programme, making overall inflows $4.2 billion that the country received in last three days from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and IMF.
In a televised message on Thursday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received the first tranche of $1.2 billion under SBA from the IMF. The IMF’s Executive Board the other day had approved $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan and immediate disbursement will be SDR894 million (or about $1.2 billion). He further said that inflows from the IMF would further improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The reserves of the SBP have increased by $4.2 billion this week. He said it is expected that our foreign exchange reserves will be between thirteen and fourteen billion dollars. Ishaq Dar informed that Pakistan would receive remaining $1.8 billion from the IMF after two reviews in November and February. He said that SBP was limited to nine months so that the next elected government could take its own decisions. The Finance Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the support extended by him in reaching the SBA with the IMF. He was also appreciative of his economic team for supporting him during this difficult process. He said Pakistan has been put on the positive journey, stressing collective efforts to further consolidate these gains and take the country towards a positive growth trajectory.In the last three days, Pakistan received $4.2 billion from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and IMF. On Tuesday, Pakistan received much needed $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and one billion dollars from the UAE on Wednesday and $1.2 billion from the IMF on Thursday.