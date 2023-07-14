PEMRA issued licences for 140 satellite TV channels since 2022

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Me­dia Regulator Author­ity (PEMRA) has issued 3,899 licenses for cables, 140 for satellite Televi­sion Channels, 269 for FM, 23 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), 3 TMA, 1 teleport and 1 Direct to Home (DTH) each, and 36 landing rights permissions since 2022. PEMRA Chair­man Muhammad Saleem Baig told this to Old Ra­vians Executive Commit­tee during their visit to its headquarters on Thursday, said a press release. The delegation was comprised of President Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi, Senior Vice President Islamabad Saj­jad Atta and others. The PEMRA chairman apprised the committee about the authority’s administrative affairs and services regard­ing issuance of licenses. He said offices of PEMRA were fully operational in multiple cities includ­ing Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mul­tan, Faisalabad, Gujran­wala, Sargodha and Gilgit Baltistan. The authority’s officers and staff have been making all-out efforts to ensure quality broadcast for viewers across the country, he added. Saleem Baig also briefed the del­egation about PEMRA’s laws and codes of ethics for electronic media. The delegation acknowledged the crucial role of PEMRA in the progress of media expressing the hope that it would continue to do so for the development of the country. It is worth men­tioning here that the chair­man studied from the GC University.