People’s Labour Bureau supports govt employees’ demands, says Ch Manzoor

Agencies
July 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In-charge of People’s Labor Bureau Chaudhry Manzoor has said that the People’s Labor Bureau, in consultation with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, has decided to par­ticipate in the sit-in of the protesting employees. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that all legitimate demands of government employees would be supported. He said that whatever PPP founder Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto Bhutto and former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed gave to the employ­ees, would not let anyone to take it away. He said that the 35 per cent in­crease in the salaries of the govern­ment employees was possible due to PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister and PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that having more resources, Punjab should have increased the salaries of the government employ­ees by 40 per cent.

Agencies

