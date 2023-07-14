PGA Open Golf advances to second phase

LAHORE-Amateurs, ladies, and senior amateurs are battling for glory in the 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship 2023, as the tournament enters its second phase at the esteemed PAF Skyview Golf Course.

In the amateur division, participants will compete over three rounds. In an impressive display on the first day, Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm took an early lead. With a remarkable gross score of 70, two under par, he secured a two-shot advantage. Hussain’s stellar performance positioned him ahead of tough competitors such as Qasim Ali Khan from Gymkhana, who finished the first round with a gross score of 72. Sameer Iftikhar and Hamza Bilal also showcased their skills with solid scores of 74 each.

Among the other notable performers in the amateur category are Hamza Bilal (74), Nosherwan Aslam (75), Shahzaib (75), M Arsalan (76), Khalid Mehmood (76), and Damil Ataullah (77).

The ladies’ division showcased sublime performances as participants braved the scorching heat, embodying the true spirit of amateur players. In Category A, Daniya Syed emerged as the leader, posting an impressive gross score of 71, one under par. Humna Amjad (74), Abeeha Syed (75), Parkha Ijaz (77), and Bushra Fatima (78) also demonstrated their skills. Category B players were tasked with completing 18 holes, deviating from the usual format. Adeena Attaullah secured the 1st Net position, followed by Aliha Amjad in 2nd Net and Shaheen Irfan in 3rd Net.

Category A players will continue to compete in two more rounds to qualify for the World Amateur Golf Ranking List, adding an extra layer of excitement to their journey in the championship.