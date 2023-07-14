Friday, July 14, 2023
PM discusses prevailing situation with country's political leadership

PM discusses prevailing situation with country's political leadership
Web Desk
12:32 AM | July 14, 2023
Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discuss the prevailing political situation of the country.

Engineer Ameer Muqam thanked the Prime Minister for providing opportunities of international standard education to the talented tribal youth by establishing a university for the merged districts during his recent visit to Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the legislator congratulated him over the approval of IMF agreement. Overall political situation of the country was also discussed on the occasion. 

Moreover, PML-N Punjab Secretary General and former Parliamentarian Awais Leghari called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

On this occasion, Awais Leghari congratulated the Prime Minister on IMF agreement and paid tribute to the efforts of the economic team under his leadership to bring the country out of the economic crisis.

He also paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the poor-friendly budget and inclusion of public welfare projects in the budget despite economic difficulties.

