PM Shehbaz, Salman Rafique discuss political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Salman Rafique on Friday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

The premier and Salman Rafique met in Lahore and discussed the province's political situation.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui discussed the political situation.

On the occasion, Siddiqui praised the premier for a $3billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Separately, PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government would transfer the government to the caretaker setup in August.

Addressing the nation, he said the government cleared the landmines placed by the previous government, adding that his government’s tenure was a journey from hopelessness to hope. “We extinguished the fire fueled by hatred,” he added.

He went on to say that this journey was the journey of supporting 30million people affected by floods, adding that it was a journey of providing relief to people, and restoring human dignity, national sovereignty, and individual freedom. “We faced the biggest challenges and difficulties,” he maintained.