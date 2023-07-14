Police intensify search for Sheikh Rashid

Rawalpindi-The police have intensified hunt for former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, a close aide of ex-PM Imran Khan, in connection with two cases registered against him in Fateh Jang and Faisalabad, informed sources on Thursday.

Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the SSP Operations have constituted several police teams and tasked them to arrest Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who went underground ahead of police crackdown against PTI workers and leaders for their alleged involvement in May 9 violence cases, they said.

Sources said that heavy contingents of police and elite commandos have carried out a search operation in areas of Police Stations Chakri and Chontra to find the Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, however, the raiding teams could not get an clue about whereabouts of the veteran politician.

A few days ago, heavy contingent of police also swooped into two residences of Syed Qasim Abbas, a close friend of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, located at Bahria Town and reportedly held his 11 year old son in order to press Qasim to share the information about hide out of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed with police, sources said. Syed Qasim Shah is also on the run following police action against PTI workers and leaders in connection with May 9 violence.

Also, the police had raided Lal Haveli, the residence and headquarters of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, many times but could not arrest Sheikh.

A senior police officer told The Nation that police have launched a manhunt for AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for his alleged involvement in two cases lodged with police stations in Fateh Jang and Faisalabad. He said that several police parties are in action to trace out Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Another police officer was of view that police received information that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is hiding somewhere in safest place. He said that police are utilizing all the available resources to pull out Sheikh Rashid Ahmed from hide out.

Syed Qasim Shah, the close friend of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, during an interaction with this correspondent, was of view that police raided his two houses and harrased family members besides picking his young son to press him to help police to trace out Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He said that being a friend of any politician is not a crime for which police stormed into my house.

He said that he has no knowledge about the hideout of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.