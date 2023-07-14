Police nab seminary teacher for torturing student

ISLAMABAD-The officials of police station Sabzi Mandi on Thursday arrested a prayer leader of a seminary on charges of placing a young student under severe torture while teaching him Quran, according to police spokesman.

According to details, a video went viral on social media in which a madrassah teacher was seen torturing a child. As soon as the incident was reported, the Sabzi Mandi police team immediately registered a case. The accused was arrested at the seminary adjacent to the Sector I-10 center. The accused was identified as Naeemullah. While further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations said that, violence against children will not be tolerated, and every effort will be made. Parents are urged to enrol their children in madrassahs and educational institutions, keep them updated on any such inconvenience, and report anything suspicious to the local police station or dial “Pukar-15” helpline.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Shahbaz Masih and recovered 560 gram of hashish from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Shahnam Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Asif and recovered 571 gram of hashish from his possession. The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Naeem Gulzar and Muhammad Qadeer and recovered 105 gram ice and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Farooq and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested two accused namely Aamir and Amjad Khan involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Faisal Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the crackdown against the absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested four absconders. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Also, Sumbal police team apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifting gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad and recovered four stolen motorbikes from his possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. Following these directives, the Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifting gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad.

Police team also recovered four stolen motorbikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Nouman. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.