I am writing to you to express my concerns about the population rise in Pakistan. The population of Pakistan has been increasing at an alarming rate, and it is important that we take immediate action to address this concern.

The population rise has led to a number of challenges, including increased demand for resources such as food, water, and housing. This has put a strain on our economy and led to social problems such as poverty and unemployment.

One way to address the population rise is to increase awareness about family planning and provide access to reproductive health services. We also need to invest in education and job creation to ensure that our citizens have the skills and opportunities they need to contribute to our economy and society.

I urge you to take action to address the population rise in Pakistan and to support initiatives that will help us manage our population growth. We need to work together to build a brighter future for our country and our people.

AREESHA MUSKAN,

Rawalpindi.