PPP foresees caretaker govt next month

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it can fore­see a caretaker government next month as the Na­tional Assembly will complete its five-year term in the next few weeks. PPP Secretary General Nayar Bukhari said that PPP believes in empowering the people. “The party will present its manifesto, pro­grams, and track record to the voters. The People’s Party takes pride in Asif Zardari’s foresight in maintaining the democratic system,” he added.

In a statement, Bukhari said PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari was an international democratic figure and an advocate for constitutional, economic, and human rights issues, both domestically and in­ternationally. “Benazir Bhutto, the martyred leader, brought unprecedented employment during her tenure, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will continue her legacy. During Asif Zardari’s tenure, salaries were increased by 100% and pensions were also increased. The party has a record of resolving the issues of millions of workers,” he maintained.

Bukhari said the PPP is known for its commit­ment to labour-friendly policies. “Through various support programs, such as the Benazir Income Support Program, it has provided dignified lives to millions of deserving women. The PPP is a party that enlightens the lives of people, not one that cre­ates chaos. They stated that during Asif Zardari’s tenure, the support price for agricultural produce was increased, benefiting farmers and ensuring national self-sufficiency,” he contended. Separate­ly, Sindh provincial Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Sindh, Sharjeel Anam Memon, said that after public support, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister in the future.

“The leadership of the PPP has sacrificed their lives for the constitution and democracy. Claims were made to build 5 million houses, but not a single house was given to anyone. PPP is providing houses to 2.1 million people affected by floods. Free treatment is provided for all infectious diseases in Sindh,” he said. He alleged that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had openly supported Israel. “Everyone’s eyes have been opened. PTI received funding from India and Israel. It was Israel that brought Imran to Pakistan. PTI has emerged as a fascist force. PTI’s leadership is causing harm to the country. Every­one needs to come forward to save the country. PPP will always stand in the forefront. The People’s Party will clean sweep in Punjab, and this time there will be good results in Punjab as well,” he told a news conference along with Sindh’s Provincial Minister of Local Govt, Syed Naseer Hussain Shah, and Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.