Friday, July 14, 2023
PREM organises protest rally against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The Paki­stan Railways Employees (PREM) Union on Thursday organized a protest rally against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Superin­tendent M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and other divisional officers participat­ed in the rally. The rally started from the PR Lahore washing line and con­cluded at Boharwala Chowk via DS office. On the occasion, in his speech, the DS said that the entire Muslim Ummah is united against desecra­tion of the holy book and any other blasphemous act. PREM Union Cen­tral President Sheikh M Anwar and other office bearers also addressed the rally and expressed their anger on the burning of the Holy Quran. Hundreds of the railways employees participated in the protest.

