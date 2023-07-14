Rival tribes in Parachinar agree on ceasefire as clashes claim 13 lives

Peshawar - The death toll from clashes in the Kurram tribal district over a disputed land reached 13 recently. However, the rival tribes have finally reached a ceasefire agreement following extensive negotiations with a 30-member peace jirga. The confrontations started on July 7th in the Upper Kurram area.

On Thursday, the Kurram administration informed that the initial outbreak of armed clashes occurred last Friday afternoon. Armed tribesmen positioned themselves and engaged in fighting, resulting in five fatalities and at least 23 injured. Initially, the district administration claimed to have brokered a ceasefire through their efforts and the involvement of a local Jirga. However, clashes reignited during the night in various localities of the Tari Mangal area, which is known for volatile law and order situations.

A 30-member peace jirga, led by Commissioner Kohat, diligently conducted multiple meetings with the elders from both sides since last Tuesday. As per the ceasefire agreement, security forces will be deployed to bunkers to ensure compliance. The issue of demarcation of common land (Shamilat) will also be discussed at a later stage.

Federal Minister Sajjid Hussain Turi announced that the jirga’s talks with the rival groups had been successful, and both sides agreed to the ceasefire. He further mentioned that the tribesmen had begun vacating their bunkers, indicating their commitment to de-escalating the situation.

Gohar Bangash, another member of the jirga, stated that the police and army would be deployed at the bunkers to maintain peace and stability in the region.

According to Dr Qaiser Abbas, the MS Parachinar, the death toll over the past five days has reached at least 13, with nearly 90 individuals sustaining injuries during the clashes. The situation remains tense, but the ceasefire agreement offers a glimmer of hope for a respite from the violence that has plagued the region.