Friday, July 14, 2023
Roti Sub Ke Liay launched in Bahawalpur

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal here on Thursday launched its “Roti Sub Ke Liay” programme in Bahawalpur which was in­spected by officials of the Federal Ombudsman Office.

According to a press release, Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur, Shakeel Ah­mad Khan visited Bahawalpur Railway Station area and inspected arrangements made in connection with “Roti Sub Ke Liay” programme funded by the government. 

The programme was launched in several cities includ­ing Bahawalpur to serve the meal to people who could not afford to purchase it.

