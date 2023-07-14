Friday, July 14, 2023
RPO pins badges on promoted policemen

July 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Sid­diqui alongwith District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran pinned badges to 89 police officers of the region over their promotion to the next ranks, here on Thursday. In this regard, badges were pinned to 51 Sub-Inspectors and 38 As­sistant Sub-Inspectors in the ceremony held at Police Lines.

The DPOs of four districts and promoted police officers’ families were present in the ceremony. RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui congratulated the police officials and hoped for their best contribution to­wards effective policing. The prime responsibility of the police personnel was to pro­tect public property and their safety, he added.

