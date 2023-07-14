SC adjourns case regarding judges recruitment in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered to share the copies of report with all respondents in a case pertain­ing recruitment of judges and staff in lower courts of Sindh province and adjourned further hearing till August 1. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding the matter. The chief justice remarked that the purpose to take up this case was to ensure trans­parency in the process, adding that the registrar’s office of Sindh High Court (SHC) had sent a report in this regard. Petitioner’s lawyer Khawaja Shamas ul Islam adopted the stance that the top court had already given observations against the said recruitments in its two orders. The chief justice remarked that the observation of this court in a judi­cial order was temporary in nature.