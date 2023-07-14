Friday, July 14, 2023
Secretary General PHF calls on Sindh Governor

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain Thursday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

Promotion of hockey, organization of Olympic qualifying tournament and other issues were discussed in the meeting. 

The Governor said that holding the international hockey competitions in Pakistan after many years was a welcoming sign and said taking measures to promote the national sport was imperative at the moment.

The SG PHF said that Olympic qualifying matches will be held in January next year in which eight teams from the world will participate. 

He added that all possible measures are being taken to promote the national game.

