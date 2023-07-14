Security meetings held to review arrangements for Muharram 

ISLAMABAD - Security meetings were held at DPO City, Saddar and Rural Zones offices to review security arrangements for Muharram establish an atmosphere of communal harmony during Muharram and to make the fool-proof security of the Majlis and processions, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, Zonal SDPOs, Officer Incharge police stations, Islamabad Administration, Ulema, Wapda, Special Branch, Traffic police officials were also present on this occasion.

DPO City Hasan Jahangir, DPO Saddar Nowsherwan Ali and DPO Rural Farooq Ahmed issued instructions to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters will be tolerated.

They said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials. They also directed the concerned officials to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras. They said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. They also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for this purpose.

They further directed that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured on alternate routes during the processions. It should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure security measures.