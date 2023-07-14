Friday, July 14, 2023
SIFC Executive Committee holds first meeting

July 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Executive Committee of the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday held its first meeting which took a holistic overview of various initiatives being execut­ed under the council and their implementation progress.Min­ister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal presided over the meeting of the SIFC, established at the Prime Minister Secretariat, a news release said.The meeting was attended by relevant federal and provincial ministers besides concerned high-ranking civil and military officials.

