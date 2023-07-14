SIFC formation: Unlocking FDI for the tech sector

Pakistan has recently seen a welcome development vis-à-vis rapidly attracting, materializing and retaining foreign direct investment (FDI) through the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) under a high-powered, holistic and inclusive leadership structure of top civilian & military offices – with a lot of muscle, clarity and decision-making prowess.

All through its economic history, Pakistan has been marred by an inefficient, red-taped and discourteous system of setting up new businesses: be it securing investments; establishing industry collaborations; licensing procedures; adapting legal frameworks for new technologies; regulatory environment; granting financial, land or labor-related NOCs and repatriation of profits. Nonetheless, it is prerogative of any country to regulate its economy; it needs to be competitive regionally and internationally in terms of cost & ease of doing business benchmarks.

In the peculiar case of Pakistan, there has never been any dearth of policies, HR competencies or intrinsic potentialities of the land or its economy; but, the systemic flaws that put us through a very low and below par trajectory of investments into the economy; and, to top it all, lack of streamlined, one-window and time-sensitive processes & procedures have played the role of the principle spoilsport. In fact, throughout the last decade, Pakistan could never receive FDI above 1 percent of its GDP.

To further decipher the international investments’ landscape, it has to be understood that any new investments the entrepreneurs or business groups will be making anywhere in the world, would be primarily in the new and emerging technologies or relocation of labor-intensive industries from advanced to developing economies– and, for emerging technologies, information & communication technologies (ICTs); software & app development; artificial intelligence(AI)& machine learning; automation & robotics; blockchain technologies; virtual & augmented reality; space sciences& allied industries; bio & nano-technologies and business process reengineering (BPR) will take the upwards of 80 percent of all investments throughout the globe.

Therefore, for a country of 249.5 million with a silver lining of 64 percent young populace, Pakistan is one of the most well-placed tech destinations for the world – without an iota of doubt; provided we can offer them witha one-window under one-roof facilitative, incentivizing and encouraging mechanism to set-up their businesses – which is exactly the core promise of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Along the lines, all we need to do is to enable various verticals of information technology and IT-enables services’ ecosystem in the country through massive skill development programs; tax holiday for a decade and supportive regulatory institutions. The more investment IT industry attracts through SIFC, the more rapid will be export growth; bridging of trade deficit and strengthening of foreign exchange reserves (FER). That’s why SIFC is an instant hit among the tech fraternity of Pakistan.

— The writer is a

management consultant and columnist & can be reached at faizhaqofficial@gmail.com.