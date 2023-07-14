Sindh likely to recieve rain under new monsoon system

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Friday forecast shows light rain in Sindh including the port city and adjoining areas tonight and on Saturday night.

While Karachi will receive drizzle, other Sindh districts including Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Larkana will witness isolated dust with thunderstorm and light rain during the evening and/or night. There is also a chance of drizzle and light rain might occur along the coastline and in Tharparkar district during the night and/or morning.

The remaining areas of the province will remain hot and humid.

The PMD's advisory stated that the weather in the provincial capital will remain partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzling from July 14 (today) till 16. On July 15, there will also be humidity with occasional gusts of westerly and southwesterly winds.

Maximum temperature in the port city will fluctuate between 33°C to 35°C, while on Saturday and Sunday, it will remain between 33°C to 35°C and 34°C to 36°C, respectively.

Karachi's minimum temperature will go as low as 29°C, and fluctuate between 28°C to 30°C on July 14 and 15, respectively. Levels of humidity in the city's atmosphere will be 72% today, and increase between 70% to 80% in the next two days.

Monsoon system

Meanwhile, the weather department said that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days.

"A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night)," it added.

Today and on Saturday, regions including Kashmir, Potohar, Islamabad, northeast and east Punjab, northeast Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can expect rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers.

"Heavyfalls are also likely at isolated places in Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country," the Met mentioned.

In the past 24 hours, the weather has remained mostly hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain with wind and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in central and south Punjab cities, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal.

The Met Office said yesterday's highest temperature, 45°C, was recorded in Dadu (Sindh), Dalbandin and Nokkundi (Balochistan).