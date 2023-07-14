Talha Mehmood stresses media’s role for spreading culture of tolerance, respecting religions

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood Thursday said that the government is committed to providing full support to promote religious tourism in the country so the media should play a positive role in spreading a culture of tolerance and interfaith harmony.

“Media platforms are a huge effect on people’s lives and thus should aim at spreading the speech of moderation and tolerance against hate speech and extremism,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

“There is no stability in our existence without spreading the true spirit of brotherhood, unity, solidarity, and coexistence, regardless of religion and the diversity of cultures,” he further mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said Islam is a religion of peace as it turned enemies into brotherly friends and preaches love among humans irrespective of caste, colour, creed, or gender. He said we reject propaganda drives against Muslims in any part of the world saying our great religion Islam preaches peace, compassion, tolerance, and harmony. As Muslims, we strongly believe we have to respect all other religions and their sacred books, he mentioned.

Answering another question, he said it is the need of the hour that world Muslim countries should sit together and chalk out a comprehensive plan to counter blasphemous incidents.