Tennis sensation Meheq Khokhar to represent Pakistan in Billie Jean King Cup

LAHORE-Pakistani female tennis player and sports TV Anchor Meheq Khokhar is all set to make her mark on the international stage once again as she represents Pakistan in the Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament.

The tournament will be held at National Tennis Centre Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from July 24 to 30, 2023. Meheq will be teamed up alongside other esteemed tennis players from Pakistan including Sarah Mahboob Khan, Ushna Suhail, Amna Ali Qayyum, and Coach Sarah Mansoor.

Representing her country as part of a formidable team, Meheq is set to participate in the Asia/Oceania 2 division of the Billie Jean King Cup, joining teams from 12 other countries including Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pacific Oceania, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. This event will mark Khokhar’s third appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup, where she will compete against numerous nations. Having been involved in tennis since a young age, her passion for the sport continues to drive her success.

“Representing my country internationally even years of doing so is still an immense honor that words cannot fully capture. The feeling of pride and responsibility that comes with wearing national colors and competing against the best athletes from around the world is truly indescribable. There’s no other sensation like it.

“Being a sports presenter or working in any field requires hard work and every field comes with its own challenges but for me, nothing comes close to being as satisfying as playing a tennis match. When that’shappening, you are in a completely different world for those few hours. I love a challenge and that’s what matches do, they perfectly challenge a person.

“So, Whether I’m on the tennis court or in front of the camera as a sports TV anchor, the privilege of representing my country fills me with a sense of purpose and fuels my passion. It’s a feeling that I cherish deeply, and it serves as a constant reminder of the incredible journey I’m fortunate to be a part of,” explained Meheq Khokhar.

Meheq Khokhar, one of Pakistan’s top tennis players, has achieved remarkable success and solidified her position in the sport. She played internationally at 12 and represented Pakistan on international soil, marking her spot as the youngest to represent Pakistan internationally at the time. She earned a prestigious tennis scholarship to a Division 1 university in the US, excelling academically and athletically.

Dominating the national scene, she won gold and silver medals in the National Games of 2019 and 2023 and won multiple national tournaments in different categories. Khokhar has proudly represented Pakistan in the Billie Jean King Cup, Asian Games, Junior Billie Jean King Cup, and Islamic Games, impressing viewers with her exceptional talent.

Meheq Khokhar is currently co-hosting her own sports show on Suno TV every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday where she discusses some exclusive sports highlights and much more. As Khokhar prepares for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup in Malaysia, she remains focused on making her mark and bringing glory to her nation. With her unmatched talent, experience, and unwavering determination, she is poised to deliver an outstanding performance in the tournament.