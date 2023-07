RAJANPUR - Local police claimed to have arrested three accused involved in the robbery and motorbike snatch with recovering a handsome amount of cash from their posses­sion. According to DPO Dost Mohammed, a spe­cial team was formed to clamp down on criminals in the limits of Dajal police station and succeeded to arrest the three accused named Javed son of Ja­meel, Rafiq son of Mukhtar and Salman son of Malik Hakim. An amount worth Rs280,000 was recovered from their possession.