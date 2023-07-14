Two-day national conference on population starts today

ISLAMABAD - The Population Program Wing of the Ministry of Health Services, Regula­tions and Coordination in collabora­tion with the Law and Justice Com­mission of Pakistan will organize a national conference on ‘resilient Pakistan: calibrating population and resources’ on July 14. The purpose of this conference is to take stock of the achievements, identify the difficulties faced, preempt the emerging chal­lenges, and deliberate upon how best we can address the population and development agenda in Pakistan.

The participants will discuss how we can achieve the targets of the National Population Action Plan, Pakistan’s Commitments at the ICPD25 Nairobi Summit, Pakistan’s Commitments for FP2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The conference will as­semble the relevant national and pro­vincial political leadership, national and provincial program managers and the implementing partners in the pub­lic and private sector, legal fraternity, development partners, diplomats, aca­demia, religious scholars, population champions in civil society, youth lead­ership, women champions and media, among others. The conference will pro­vide a forum to advocate population is­sues as a matter of human rights. It will create an opportunity to sensitize the stakeholders on the gravity of the situa­tion and its logical consequence.