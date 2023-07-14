Friday, July 14, 2023
‘UNDP should use police Tahaffuz Centers for their welfare projects’

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
Lahore  -  A consultative conference was held for law enforcement agen­cies on strategic planning for HIV-affected persons with the support of UNDP. In the con­ference, the challenges for pre­vention of HIV infection, care and rehabilitation of infected persons, obstacles and recent initiatives were discussed. Law Enforcement Specialist UNDP and former IG Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional IG Farooq Mazhar Police, Paki­stan Railways, ANF, PHP, Elite, Dolphin Squad, Health Depart­ment, District, Media Represen­tatives, NGOs, Civil Society from all walks of life, Senior officers of law enforcement agencies participated in the conference. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was the chief guest of the concluding session of the conference. In the concluding session, the need to adopt a common strategy for prevention of AIDS, discourag­ing hateful attitudes towards the affected persons and treat­ment was emphasized.

Our Staff Reporter

