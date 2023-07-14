Friday, July 14, 2023
Unseeded Vondrousova reaches Wimbledon final in women’s singles
Anadolu
12:34 AM | July 14, 2023
Sports

Unseeded tennis player Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic qualified for the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final on Thursday.

Vondrousova beat Ukrainian wild card Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 at London's Centre Court.

The 24-year-old Czech athlete has reached her second Grand Slam final after the 2019 French Open, where she was beaten by Australian former player Ashleigh Barty.

Vondrousova will face either world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or Tunisian sixth-seed Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final.

The third Grand Slam of the year will end with the men's singles final on Sunday.​​​​​​​

