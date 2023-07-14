Violence in KP & Balochistan

The recent waves of violence in KP and Balochistan have shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive solutions. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, in 2022 alone, there were a staggering 1,524 civilian casualties in these provinces, with Balochistan accounting for the highest number of casualties at 874, followed closely by KP with 650. Underdevelopment, weak governance, denial of rights, and constant surveillance have been identified as the underlying catalysts for this ongoing violence.

To tackle these issues, enfranchisement must be prioritised. Granting greater political and economic power to the people of these provinces can address underlying causes like underdevelopment and denial of rights. By empowering the local population, a sense of ownership and inclusion can be fostered, mitigating the grievances that often fuel violence.

The government must demonstrate a commitment to honest listening. Acknowledging the concerns and grievances of the people in these provinces and addressing them meaningfully will rebuild trust and create a conducive environment for peace. Engaging in dialogue and meeting legitimate demands are crucial for long-term stability. Promoting dialogue, understanding, and tolerance can reduce polarisation and mistrust. The government must part ways with its policy of lip service and place emphasis on the legitimate problems of the region if any real progress is to be made.

By providing resources, training, and support, the local law enforcement agencies can respond effectively to violence and prevent future attacks. Strengthening the local law enforcement apparatus will enhance security and instill a sense of safety among the people. This would also decrease the need for a military presence in the region, further prompting de-escalation.

Developmental initiatives are another must for the government. Balochistan as a province has long been denied its rights, and development is at the forefront of that denial. Being a resource-rich province, Balochistan has yet to taste those resources, which is why launching projects targeting infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment will uplift the lives of people in these provinces. Improved living conditions and enhanced opportunities will diminish the appeal of armed groups, reducing their influence over vulnerable populations.

Addressing the deep-rooted issues in KP and Balochistan requires a multifaceted approach. Enfranchisement, fostering a constructive mindset, capacity building of local law enforcement, developmental initiatives, and honest listening are key elements to leading these provinces towards peace and development. It is vital for the government to prioritise these solutions and work collaboratively with local communities to create a brighter and more secure future for all.