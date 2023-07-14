Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wahab Riaz hints at continuing Summer Camps  

STAFF REPORT
July 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said the holding of Summer Camps is a useful development and we will try to continue this activity even after the resumption of academic activities in schools. He said this during his visit to Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall where he witnessed Sports Board Punjab’s Summer Camps of six games on Thursday. Wahab Riaz visited badminton, wushu, taekwondo, self-defence, karate and gymnastics training camps and played wushu and badminton with young camp participants.  Wahab Riaz was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and other officials during his visit.  Wahab Riaz witnessed young camp participants taking part in training camps under the supervision of expert coaches and had group photographs with them. 

Haji Gulbar Khan elected new GB chief minister

He also praised the training techniques of expert coaches and keen involvement of young participants. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023