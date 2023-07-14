Wahab Riaz hints at continuing Summer Camps  

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said the holding of Summer Camps is a useful development and we will try to continue this activity even after the resumption of academic activities in schools. He said this during his visit to Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall where he witnessed Sports Board Punjab’s Summer Camps of six games on Thursday. Wahab Riaz visited badminton, wushu, taekwondo, self-defence, karate and gymnastics training camps and played wushu and badminton with young camp participants. Wahab Riaz was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and other officials during his visit. Wahab Riaz witnessed young camp participants taking part in training camps under the supervision of expert coaches and had group photographs with them.

He also praised the training techniques of expert coaches and keen involvement of young participants.