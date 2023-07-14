Friday, July 14, 2023
Wapda chief visits Mohmand Dam Project

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
Mohmand  -  Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Sajjad Ghani visited various key sites of the Mohmand Dam project on Thursday. Among the sites visited included the diversion scheme of the project, which is set to be completed during the upcoming low-flow season to divert the Swat River.

During the visit, the Wapda chief conducted a comprehensive review of the construction activities, with a specific focus on the concrete works on the upper stilling basin of the spillway, excavation and support of the inlet portal, and concrete lining in the diversion tunnels. On this occasion, he directed the project management to intensify their efforts to ensure the successful diversion of the Swat River during the upcoming lowflow season, as per the planned schedule.

He also emphasized the importance of taking all necessary precautionary measures to safeguard the critical construction sites, particularly the diversion tunnels, during the high-flow season to prevent any adverse impact of floods on the project.

“The contractors must expedite their activities regarding the availability and stockpiling of rock-fill material for the main dam as well,” further directed the chairman. He urged the project team to accelerate the timelines for the completion of the project.

The Mohmand Dam project is a multipurpose initiative being implemented by Wapda across the Swat River in Mohmand District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The primary objectives of the project include water storage for agriculture, flood control, water supply to Peshawar for urban use, and the generation of green, clean, and economically affordable hydropower.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27. Once finished, Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, enabling the irrigation of 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, while also supplementing irrigation supplies for 160,000 acres of existing land.

With an installed power capacity of 800 MW, the project will generate an estimated annual energy of 2.86 billion units of electricity. Additionally, it will provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes. The project is expected to yield annual benefits amounting to Rs. 51.6 billion.

