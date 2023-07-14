Water dispute leaves two dead in Kabal tehsil

Swat - Two individuals were tragically killed in an armed clash over the distribution of drinking water in the Kabal tehsil of Swat, as reported by the police on Thursday.

According to the available information, a dispute arose between two groups regarding the allocation of drinking water, which escalated and resulted in a gunfight. During the exchange of gunfire, one person from each group lost their lives on the spot. The bodies were promptly transported to the hospital for postmortem examinations, and the police initiated an investigation into the incident after registering a case.