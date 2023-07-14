WB approves $100m for family planning in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors yesterday approved $100 million for the Punjab Family Planning Program to increase the utiliza­tion of family planning services in Pakistan’s Pun­jab province, which is home to more than half of the country’s population.

“This important program aims to achieve univer­sal access to reproductive healthcare and to raise the usage of family planning methods in Punjab to 60 percent by 2030,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “This is criti­cal for Pakistan’s development, as excessive popu­lation growth rates hampers development, slows the accumulation of human capital, and contrib­utes to keeping families in poverty.”

The Punjab Family Planning Program will pro­vide timely access to quality family planning ser­vices free of charge. It will also institutionalize quality of care across the family planning services delivery system. It will support public information and advocacy campaigns so that more families are made aware of the benefits of family planning.

“Family planning enables couples to make in­formed choices about the number of children they want to have, and when they want to have them,” said Manav Bhattarai, Team Leader for the program.

Pakistan has been a member of the World Bank since 1950 and the World Bank has so far provid­ed $40 billion in assistance.