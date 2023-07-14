Friday, July 14, 2023
WCCI organises women handicraft bazaar  

STAFF REPORT
July 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Hyderabad Division has organised a two-day women’s handicraft bazaar here on the premises of Public School Latifabad. The objective of organizing the handicraft bazaar from July 11 to 12, 2023 was to promote the talent of women artisans of rural parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Hala and Jamhoro, the founder President WCCI Hyderabad Division Beenish Iftikhar Qadri on Thursday said in a press release. She said over 40 stalls of various items including furniture, crockery and artwork were displayed in the two-day handicraft bazaar which was highly appreciated by the visitors.  On the directives of President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, a delegation of HCCI led by Senior Vice President Najamuddin.

 

 

STAFF REPORT

