Friday, July 14, 2023
Woman among two shot dead inside Sessions Court

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
LAHORE  -  Two persons including woman were shot dead in the premises of Sessions Court, Islampura area here on Thursday. Police said that Muhammad Ameen and Sughran Bibi came to ap­pear in the court when their al­leged rivals opened fire at them. They suffered serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collect­ed evidences. The bodies have been shifted to mortuary for autopsy. However, police have arrested two suspects. Taking notice of the incident, Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar sought a detailed report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

CCPO EXPRESSES DISSATISFACTION WITH INVESTIGATION INCHARGE

Capital City Police Officer La­hore Bilal Siddique Kamyana ex­pressed dissatisfaction with the investigation incharge for not submitting pending cases and road certificates, directing them to improve their performance. He said this while presiding over a meeting of senior officers from the Investigation Wing in his office here on Thursday. The meeting aimed to review the department’s performance concerning ongoing investiga­tions, pending road certificates, and the apprehension of silent suspects. The CCPO empha­sized that officers who demon­strate results will retain their positions and warned the in­vestigation incharge to clear the backlog or face disciplin­ary action. He instructed the relevant SPs and DSPs to take necessary measures regard­ing the resolution of ongoing investigations, pending road certificates, and the appre­hension of silent suspects. He made it clear that any lack of interest in fulfilling official du­ties would not be tolerated.The CCPO specifically directed the SSP (CIA) and SP (AVLS) to expedite the resolution of pending cases and road cer­tificates. During the meeting, the SSP (CIA) informed that pending cases were being sub­mitted on a priority basis. Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed the importance for completing the challan for ongoing cases, ad­dressing the issue of pending road certificates, improving recovery rates, and establish­ing special teams to apprehend habitual criminals, fugitive suspects, and POs. He called for a rigorous crackdown on drug dealers and land grabbers, emphasizing the need to declare silent suspects as POs and docu­ment their status accordingly. DIG (Investigation) Imran Kish­war, SSP (CIA) Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP (Investigation)Anoosh Masood Ch., Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and investigation incharges attended the meeting.

