Friday, July 14, 2023
Zhob Garrison terror attack: Funeral prayers offered of martyrs at native towns

Web Desk
12:42 PM | July 14, 2023
Funeral prayers were offered of the martyrs at their native towns today with full military honor who embraced shahadat yesterday while valiantly thwarting a full scale terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison and during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore terrorists in Sui.

Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society.

In a statement, the ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.  

