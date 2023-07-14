Zhob Garrison terror attack: Funeral prayers offered of martyrs at native towns

Funeral prayers were offered of the martyrs at their native towns today with full military honor who embraced shahadat yesterday while valiantly thwarting a full scale terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison and during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore terrorists in Sui.

Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society.

In a statement, the ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.