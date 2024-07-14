10 booked for killing four of a family

LARKANA - Police registered an FIR against 10 suspects for gunning down four members of a family in an attack on their house over a petty dispute among children in Naich village, nine kilometres from here, a day ago.

Ms Nawab Khatoon, wife of late Ali Hassan Zangejo who was one of the four killed in the attack, said in the FIR that her family had exchanged hot words with the attackers over an issue involving their children sometimes back and since then they harboured a grudge against them. On Thursday, they sprayed all the inmates with bullets when they were standing before the house, she said.

The case was registered under Sections 302, 148, 149, 337 H2 PPC against Nazeer, Shahmeer, Ghulam Shabir, Mujahid, Mumtaz, Akhtar, Izhar, Asghar and two unknown persons.

The suspects had abandoned their houses before police arrived to arrest them. The aggrieved party demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Man kills his son-in-law

A man allegedly shot and killed his son-in-law in Cattle Colony Mor evening. A passer-by woman was also wounded in the firing, police said. The Shah Latif Town police said the victim, 45-year-old Malik Abbas Khan, was killed near Azeem Hotel while 35-year-old Sakina Javed, who was passing by the area, was also wounded.

The police attributed the incident to some ‘personal enmity’ and added that the victim’s father-in-law, Basharat, was involved in the murder.