600 apply for VCs posts in 25 govt universities: HED

LAHORE - More than 600 candidates aspiring for permanent vice chancellor (VC) slots in 25 government universities in the province have come forward, the Higher Education Department(HED) sources told on Saturday. In this regard HED has started screening the candidates. According to details, the government has directed the HED to complete the scrutiny process by July 20. Among the 25 universities, 3 universities for women are also included. The tenure of the vice-chancellor will be up to 4 years. Currently, at least 25 public sector universities are functioning without permanent vice chancellors for the last two, three years. Recently, the Academic Staff Associations of Universities had voiced concern over the situation, stating that the lack of permanent VCs was compromising the standards of education and research, added the sources. Sources at the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED), which is looking after 34 public universities in the province, said the tenure of regular VCs at 16 universities expired more than two year ago, with six others completed their tenure in 2023. Additionally, the government has established three new universities that also require appointment of VCs.