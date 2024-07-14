7 persons fall unconscious after eating rice in Multan

MULTAN - Seven persons of a family fell unconscious after eating rice near Mill Sadiqabad Khanewal road Multan. According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call about unconscious members of a family. Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site soon after the incident. The local people informed them that they ate rice and fell unconscious due to food poisoning. Rescue 1122 shifted the all seven member of the family including Faiza Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Sughra Bibi, Muhammad Sanwal, Muhammad Sajawal, Khadeeja and Muhammad Zahid. However, the police concerned is also investigating the incident.