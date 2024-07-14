Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

8500 cops deployed in DIK for security

APP
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -    In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Muharram, Dera Ismail Khan has implemented extensive security measures and cleanliness operations. A total of 8500 police personnel have been deployed across the district, organized into four zones and eight sectors, under the supervision of SPs, DSPs, and SHOs. Their primary focus is to ensure the security of Imambargahs, Masajid, and procession routes during the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to maintaining peace and protecting citizens’ lives and property. Strict security protocols include the prohibition of pillion riding from the 1st to 8th Muharram and a complete ban on motorcycle driving on the 9th and 10th Muharram.

Simultaneously, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) of DI Khan has completed a thorough cleanliness operation. Over 300 staff members are involved in cleaning Imambargahs, procession routes, and surrounding areas across eight Union Councils of the city. The operation, conducted in three shifts, ensures that all waste materials are removed and procession routes remain clear of debris.

Climate Change Fund established to combat environmental degradation in Islamabad

CEO Mansoor Arshad of WSSC affirmed the company’s dedication to providing exceptional cleanliness arrangements, with a control room set up to monitor sanitation efforts and promptly address citizen concerns. The coordinated efforts of both security forces and sanitation teams aim to facilitate a peaceful and respectful observance of Muharram in DI Khan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1720933110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024